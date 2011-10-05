BUY OR SELL-For Allied World, is no deal a better deal?

* Allied looks cheap after failed courtship for
Transatlantic
* Likely to restart buyback program
* But rivals look better placed if prices firm
By Brenton Cordeiro
Oct 5 Allied World Assurance Co Holdings Ltd's
withdrawal from a bidding race for Transatlantic
Holdings may have cost it the chance to beef up its
portfolio, but a nimbler Allied may be better able to navigate
choppy markets.
Zurich-based Allied's stock has fallen about 7 percent since
it first bid for Transatlantic in mid-June. Its shares currently
trade at a 33 percent discount to their book value.
Most insurers are battling pricing pressures and sluggish
growth in new business, and some analysts reckon Allied's rivals
may be a better investment.
CHEAP AND PROMISING?
Allied World has among the highest return-on-equity and
book-value growth among its peers, noted Dean Evans, an analyst
at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. "That's something being overlooked
by the market in terms of the valuation of their shares."
Allied currently trades 21 percent below its mean price
target of $68.38, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"The stock is ridiculously undervalued," said Jay Kaplan, a
fund manager for Royce Total Return Fund. "It would probably buy
back a ton of its shares."
Allied had about $201 million left in a buyback program at
the end of the second quarter, and is expected to resume buying
back its shares this quarter.
"They definitely have available cash to use, but I expect
they'd wait until after the Atlantic hurricane season to really
do anything substantial," said KBW's Evans, referring to a
likely end-November timeframe.
Termination fees from the Transatlantic non-deal should add
more than $1 per share to Allied's earnings -- another positive
for its stock. Allied would receive a $35 million break-up fee
and $13.3 million in costs from Transatlantic.
Reinsurer Transatlantic, once controlled by American
International Group Inc and also recently courted by
Validus Holdings and Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) National
Indemnity, would also owe Allied another $66.7 million if it
enters another deal within a year.
BETTER BET?
The insurance market has been battling sluggish growth and
price weakness since the 2008 financial crisis.
Allied World, whose reinsurance operations make up around a
third of its revenue from gross premiums, would benefit from any
price hikes -- but analysts see larger players like ACE
and XL Group benefiting more.
"ACE and XL screen best here because both have flexible and
robust property-catastrophe platforms, which can directly
benefit from better pricing," said Goldman Sachs analyst Michael
Nannizzi.
In addition, any gains from new business that Allied may win
could be offset by the high losses from catastrophe this year
such as the Japan and New Zealand earthquakes, flooding in
Australia and blizzards and hurricanes in the United States.
"The rebound in underwriting and operating margins expected
for 2012 is skewed by a high level of catastrophe losses
incurred so far in 2011," said Standard & Poor's equity analyst
Cathy Seifert.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane and Ian Geoghegan)