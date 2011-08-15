BUY OR SELL-BMC Software: growth play or too cheap to ignore?

* Q1 rev missed on weak bookings, but pipeline strong
By Sayantani Ghosh
BANGALORE, Aug 15 Lacklustre quarterly results
at BMC Software have triggered a debate over whether
this is a blip or an indication of long-term weakness for the
business-software maker.
The company failed to show any bookings growth in April-June
at its enterprise services management (ESM) business, the larger
of its two divisions, which manages networks, databases and
storage, and brings in two-thirds of total revenue.
But Houston, Texas-based BMC's mainframe services management
(MSM) unit, which helps automate data center operations, is
showing signs of growth.
Shares of BMC, which competes with CA Inc , Compuware
Corp and products offered by Oracle , IBM
and SAP , have fallen more than 16 percent
since those results on July 27.
Just three weeks earlier, the stock had touched a
more-than-a-decade high of $56.55. The company is currently
valued at close to $7.2 billion.
The bears say BMC's low estimated earnings multiple -- of
12.4 against a sector average of 39.6 -- is a sign of muted
future growth. But that cheap valuation may encourage bulls to
add to their positions.
Of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, seven have
positive ratings on BMC's stock, six are neutral and one rates
it 'underperform'.
LONG-TERM VALUE
"We believe sentiment is overly negative following the
first-quarter miss in the higher-growth ESM business," said
Raymond James analyst Michael Turits, who expects BMC's cloud
products, part of its ESM unit, to drive revenue through this
year.
"The cloud business was somewhat slow last quarter, but our
checks suggest their cloud pipeline is really strong," he said.
The ESM business, which focuses on servers, may also be
boosted as more companies look to optimize by cutting down on
redundancy and allocating resources better.
Last week, Cisco said server sales jumped by a
third in its fourth quarter, which bodes well for BMC, whose
software piggybacks on Cisco's servers.
BMC's first-quarter MSM bookings grew by a quarter from a
year-ago, when growth was skewed by four new orders each worth
more than $3 million. There was only a single order of that size
in April-June of this year.
"There's been a pick-up in capacity renewals, and BMC should
get a boost from the IBM mainframe cycle refresh," said Turits,
a top-rated analyst on Starmine, who recently upgraded his
rating on BMC's stock to 'strong buy' from 'outperform'.
IT'S TOUGH OUT THERE
The ESM business was also hurt by slow sales to the United
States public sector and a longer sales cycle in Europe as
customers are increasingly careful over big orders.
Cisco, which last month said it will cut 15 percent of its
workforce, has also warned that global public sector spending
will be weak for the next several quarters.
"Cisco is obviously having its own problems and I think that
partnership is probably not doing as well as it was a year ago,"
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Derrick Wood said.
"The stuff they saw this quarter is going to continue to
weigh on them and there's still some risk to numbers going into
the next quarter."
The new Cloud Lifecycle Management product saw good deal
flow in April-June, but is yet to contribute meaningfully to
revenue.
Also, the MSM business, which was propped up by a big order
in the first quarter, may decline in the second half as larger
deals become harder to close, said Wood, a 4-star-rated StarMine
analyst who has a 'neutral' rating on BMC stock.
Sales force attrition and a lower-than-expected number of
new hires may translate into weaker sales and hurt the company's
chances of converting prospective customers.
BMC expects its average sales headcount to rise about 10
percent in fiscal 2012, down from a previous forecast of an
increase in the high-teens.
WHO ELSE IS THERE?
Susquehanna's Wood likes Compuware as it's present in a
space that hasn't seen much innovation since Hewlett-Packard
bought Mercury Interactive five years ago.
Compuware, which makes application performance management
(APM) software, manages programs running on large computer
networks and web-based systems.
"They've made two very strategic acquisitions and the growth
in the APM business is in the 30 percent plus range," said Wood,
noting Compuware may take market share more from CA than from
BMC, which is not a big player in APM.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Ian
