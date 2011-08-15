BUY OR SELL-BMC Software: growth play or too cheap to ignore?

* Q1 rev missed on weak bookings, but pipeline strong

* Cloud business strong, but contribution to rev small

* Shares off 16 pct since Q1 numbers, but had pvsly touched decade-high

By Sayantani Ghosh

BANGALORE, Aug 15 Lacklustre quarterly results at BMC Software have triggered a debate over whether this is a blip or an indication of long-term weakness for the business-software maker.

The company failed to show any bookings growth in April-June at its enterprise services management (ESM) business, the larger of its two divisions, which manages networks, databases and storage, and brings in two-thirds of total revenue.

But Houston, Texas-based BMC's mainframe services management (MSM) unit, which helps automate data center operations, is showing signs of growth.

Shares of BMC, which competes with CA Inc , Compuware Corp and products offered by Oracle , IBM and SAP , have fallen more than 16 percent since those results on July 27.

Just three weeks earlier, the stock had touched a more-than-a-decade high of $56.55. The company is currently valued at close to $7.2 billion.

The bears say BMC's low estimated earnings multiple -- of 12.4 against a sector average of 39.6 -- is a sign of muted future growth. But that cheap valuation may encourage bulls to add to their positions.

Of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, seven have positive ratings on BMC's stock, six are neutral and one rates it 'underperform'.

LONG-TERM VALUE

"We believe sentiment is overly negative following the first-quarter miss in the higher-growth ESM business," said Raymond James analyst Michael Turits, who expects BMC's cloud products, part of its ESM unit, to drive revenue through this year.

"The cloud business was somewhat slow last quarter, but our checks suggest their cloud pipeline is really strong," he said.

The ESM business, which focuses on servers, may also be boosted as more companies look to optimize by cutting down on redundancy and allocating resources better.

Last week, Cisco said server sales jumped by a third in its fourth quarter, which bodes well for BMC, whose software piggybacks on Cisco's servers.

BMC's first-quarter MSM bookings grew by a quarter from a year-ago, when growth was skewed by four new orders each worth more than $3 million. There was only a single order of that size in April-June of this year.

"There's been a pick-up in capacity renewals, and BMC should get a boost from the IBM mainframe cycle refresh," said Turits, a top-rated analyst on Starmine, who recently upgraded his rating on BMC's stock to 'strong buy' from 'outperform'.

IT'S TOUGH OUT THERE

The ESM business was also hurt by slow sales to the United States public sector and a longer sales cycle in Europe as customers are increasingly careful over big orders.

Cisco, which last month said it will cut 15 percent of its workforce, has also warned that global public sector spending will be weak for the next several quarters.

"Cisco is obviously having its own problems and I think that partnership is probably not doing as well as it was a year ago," Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Derrick Wood said.

"The stuff they saw this quarter is going to continue to weigh on them and there's still some risk to numbers going into the next quarter."

The new Cloud Lifecycle Management product saw good deal flow in April-June, but is yet to contribute meaningfully to revenue.

Also, the MSM business, which was propped up by a big order in the first quarter, may decline in the second half as larger deals become harder to close, said Wood, a 4-star-rated StarMine analyst who has a 'neutral' rating on BMC stock.

Sales force attrition and a lower-than-expected number of new hires may translate into weaker sales and hurt the company's chances of converting prospective customers.

BMC expects its average sales headcount to rise about 10 percent in fiscal 2012, down from a previous forecast of an increase in the high-teens.

WHO ELSE IS THERE?

Susquehanna's Wood likes Compuware as it's present in a space that hasn't seen much innovation since Hewlett-Packard bought Mercury Interactive five years ago.

Compuware, which makes application performance management (APM) software, manages programs running on large computer networks and web-based systems.

"They've made two very strategic acquisitions and the growth in the APM business is in the 30 percent plus range," said Wood, noting Compuware may take market share more from CA than from BMC, which is not a big player in APM. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)