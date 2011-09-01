BUY OR SELL-Digital River: mobile shift stirs undertow

* Outlook trimmed on weak shareware; other businesses strong
* Microsoft tie-up adds value, but too many eggs in one
basket?
* Shares down by a third since Q2 results in late-July
By Sayantani Ghosh and Rachana Khanzode
Sept 1 A weaker outlook at e-commerce services
provider Digital River Inc's shareware and education
businesses could unsettle investors and see them switch to rival
stocks such as Amazon.com Inc .
The shareware business, which hosts trial software from
developers and smaller companies, is hurting as developers focus
more on getting applications on to mobiles rather than PCs.
But Digital River's consumer electronics business, which
offers online marketing services, and its video games platform
business are growing.
Shares of the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company,
currently worth about $800 million, have dropped by a third
since its second-quarter results in late-July, and last week
touched a 34-month low.
The stock trades at below 18 times forecast earnings,
against a sector average of 64.2 -- an indication of dampened
growth expectations, but also a possible invitation to bargain
hunters.
Of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, 7 have
positive ratings, 7 are neutral and one rates it 'underperform'.
SWIMMING DOWNSTREAM
"They're seeing weakness in shareware and education, but the
majority of their business is healthy. The lowering of (the
full-year) guidance is more a macro thing and them being
conservative rather than being indicative of a broader trend,"
said FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives.
The shareware business is, after all, just 15-20 percent of
overall revenue, according to analysts' estimates. Digital River
itself doesn't break down revenue streams.
Its business running tech giant Microsoft's
e-commerce site is flourishing, and brings in about a third of
total revenue.
The company has also expanded a partnership with video game
maker Electronic Arts Inc for which it provides
e-commerce services for direct downloads of PC games.
EA's highly-anticipated massively multiplayer online game
'Star Wars: The Old Republic' is breaking pre-order records and
should prove a windfall for Digital River, its exclusive
provider, analysts said.
As consumer traffic moves online and the volume of online
transactions increases, Digital River stands to gain more than
rivals, which include ValueClick Inc and eBay Inc's
GSI Commerce unit, said FBR Capital's Ives, a 5-star
rated StarMine analyst, who has a 'buy' rating on Digital River.
"At this point, it's just about them showing it in terms of
the numbers and regaining investor credibility," he said.
STILL WATERS
The biggest threat to Digital River, which is ultimately a
software download platform, is the shift by developers to mobile
apps.
As consumers switch to smartphones and tablets offered by
Apple and those based on the Android operating system,
Digital River may see a drop in software downloads.
"Apple is a closed, walled-off garden, so to speak, and
Android is essentially run by Google , so opportunities
within the mobile apps space are less at this point," said
Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian, another 5-star StarMine
analyst, who rates Digital River stock. as 'neutral'.
He expects the weakness in the shareware business to be a
longer-term issue for the company.
"The other parts of the business are growing ... so we're
projecting higher, continued growth, but I wouldn't say robust
growth," he said.
Also, Microsoft itself faces pressured software sales with
PC sales declining globally, so that partnership could falter.
Sebastian added that while it was good for Digital River to
have such a strong partner, there is some risk, too.
"When you have less revenue diversification, you probably
discount the stock a little, so it's a longer-term risk factor."
Elsewhere in e-commerce, Sebastian likes Amazon and
Shutterfly Inc .
"Amazon has a very strong precedent for long-term growth and
they have a $1 trillion market opportunity. Shutterfly is
emerging as the leading digital photo product e-commerce site,
so we see accelerating growth and margins," he said.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Rachana Khanzode in
Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)