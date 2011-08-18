BUY OR SELL-Interactive Brokers: thriving on volatility?

* Brokerage business should gain from rising volumes
* Benefit from widening options spreads
* But little significant growth seen for market making
By Tanya Agrawal and Rachel Chitra
BANGALORE, Aug 18 The market sell-off triggered
in part by S&P's downgrade of U.S. long-term debt has been a
boon for brokerages such as Interactive Brokers Group Inc
, whose online arm thrives as volatility increases.
U.S. stock trading volumes have more than doubled from the
year-to-date daily average of 7.5 billion shares through Aug. 3.
The company's stock, which had dropped by more than a
quarter from the start of the year to Aug. 8, has since bounced
back to erase some of those losses.
However, the same market turbulence may have taken a toll on
Interactive Brokers' market-making unit, if it hasn't properly
hedged its risks.
MAKING HAY
"IBKR has been through some very volatile periods before and
usually does well," said Macquarie Research analyst Ed Ditmire,
who has a 'buy' rating on the stock.
"It can make hay in the mayhem."
Interactive Brokers, whose two main divisions are market
making and online brokerage, has also won more clients, with
total second-quarter active accounts up 21 percent to 176,000.
"Unlike retail traders, who tend to pull away from volatile
markets, Interactive Brokers will see great business trends in
the near-term," said Ditmire.
The online brokerage business, which contributes nearly 60
percent of overall revenue, has a large number of professional
traders as customers.
"Options spreads should expand with market volatility. The
more volatility, the more positive impact on spreads, which will
benefit brokers like IBKR," said Gabelli & Co analyst Macrae
Sykes.
Last week, spreads between corporate bond yields and U.S.
Treasury notes surged to highs not seen in nearly a year.
Market makers make money by maintaining a difference between
the price they buy and the price they sell a particular stock or
stock option -- known as the bid-ask spread.
An increase in volatility usually leads to a widening of
spreads, and market makers generally take advantage of higher
spreads, when price changes are more uncertain.
BUT ...
In the 2008 financial crisis, market makers operating in
different markets were often unwilling to trade at posted prices
due to the uncertainty, volatility and concern about the risks
of counterparty default.
"We expect management to keep the market making business
ringfenced -- given its intention to shrink capital allocation
to that unit if it fails to generate a 10 percent return on
equity," Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Niamh Alexander said.
Violent market swings and stress in foreign exchange markets
could make it more difficult for market makers, if they don't
hedge their risks wisely.
"IBKR's second-quarter bottom-line wasn't spectacular and
market making volumes were only up slightly, sequentially," said
Credit Agricole analyst Rob Rutschow, who rates the stock
'underperform'.
Trading profit across Wall Street declined in the
second-quarter, with trading revenue from clients at Goldman
Sach's fixed income, currency and commodity unit falling
28 percent, and JPMorgan Chase & Co posting a 4 percent
drop.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore,
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Ian Geoghegan)