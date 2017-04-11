BUZZ-Hilcorp begins work to fix gas pipeline leak in Alaska's Cook Inlet

April 10 * Divers have begun repairing a
leak from an 8-inch natural gas pipeline in the Middle Ground
Shoal area in Alaska's Cook Inlet, Hilcorp Energy Co
said on Monday.
* Endangered beluga whales and other marine mammals live in
the inlet.
* The company shut two Alaskan oil production platforms two
weeks ago after reducing pressure on a leaking natural gas
pipeline in Cook Inlet.
* At the reduced rate, the leak is estimated to be around 85
to 115 thousand cubic feet per day, the company said in late
March.
* Hilcorp said divers, who began the work on Friday, found
the leak and were preparing to install a temporary clamp to stop
it.
* The leak site, which is about 2 inches long, was on the
bottom of a section of the pipeline resting on a boulder
embedded in the seafloor, Hilcorp said.
* The line will not be returned to service until permanent
repairs have been completed, the company said.
* Separately, Hilcorp was also involved in an oil leak from
an underwater pipeline within habitat designated as critical for
endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales. The spill occurred in an
area that is also home to other endangered mammals, including
the Steller sea lion and the humpback whale.
