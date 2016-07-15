版本:
BUZZ-Brazil's Anima: shares fall on changes in student loan program

SAO PAULO, July 15 ** Shares in Brazilian for-profit education firm GAEC Educação SA fell on Friday after the government enacted changes in terms of student loan program FIES that analysts expect to hamper results

** In a client note, JPMorgan Securities analysts led by Marcelo Santos estimated the short-term impact on results of listed college operators "will be in the low- to mid-single digits"

** Santos and his team expect GAEC, commonly known as Anima Educação, to suffer the strongest impact next year, with a 5 pct downside to earnings

** Shares fell for the first day on three on Friday, shedding 0.6 pct to 14.81 reais

