Maintenance at UK's Buzzard oilfield set for Q2 and Q3 -Suncor

LONDON Feb 5 Britain's biggest oilfield Buzzard
will undergo routine, planned maintenance in the second and
third quarters of 2014, Suncor, which owns a 29.9
percent stake in the field, said.
Buzzard is the biggest contributor to the Forties crude
stream, one of the four crudes that underpins the Brent
benchmark.
The market was already aware that the field would probably
be down in early August for at least two weeks because of a full
shutdown on the Forties Pipeline System, but the second quarter
maintenance came as a surprise to participants.
Suncor mentioned the maintenance plans in its fourth quarter
earnings release, which came out on Tuesday. No
further details were given.
Buzzard has already experienced four unplanned outages this
year, resulting in some delays to cargo loadings.
Nexen, Buzzard's operator and a unit of Chinese state
company CNOOC, has said that it aims to improve
Buzzard's reliability in 2014.