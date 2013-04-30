版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 01:24 BJT

UK's Buzzard oilfield to shut for two weeks in Q3 -Suncor

LONDON, April 30 The North Sea's Buzzard oilfield will shut for two weeks of annual maintenance in the third quarter of this year, Suncor Energy said on Tuesday.

In its first quarter earnings presentation, the Canadian company, which has a 29.9 percent stake in Buzzard, listed its planned maintenance, but did not say when exactly the maintenance would take place.

However, the Forties Pipeline System will be down for five days of maintenance from Aug. 1 and traders commented that in the past, annual maintenance has been undertaken at the Buzzard oilfield at the same time.

Buzzard is the biggest contributor to the Forties crude stream and has a maximum operating capacity of some 210,000 barrels per day.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐