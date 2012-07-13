North Sea Buzzard oilfield output returned to normal-traders

LONDON, July 13 The output of the North Sea
Buzzard oilfield returned to its normal rate on Thursday, having
fallen sharply in the previous two days, traders said on Friday.
Buzzard is the UK's largest oilfield, normally pumping about
200,000 barrels of oil per day. It feeds into the Forties
stream, which is used for the dated Brent benchmark for pricing
of two thirds of global crude oil.
The pumping rate fell to as low as about 50,000 barrels per
day (bpd) on Tuesday and Wednesday due to technical glitches.
Operator Nexen did not respond to an email query.