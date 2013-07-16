版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 16日 星期二 14:47 BJT

REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Buzzi Unicem: UBS cuts price target

July 16 July 16 Buzzi Unicem : * UBS cuts price target to 12.3 euros from 13.3 euros; rating neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐