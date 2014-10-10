版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 14:47 BJT

BRIEF-BV Holding AG reports net income of CHF 3.7 million as of Sept. 30

Oct 10 BV Holding AG

* Says as of Sept. 30, it reports net income of 3.7 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1vSWN3K Further company coverage:
