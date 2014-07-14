版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-BV Holding AG reports H1 2014 net income of CHF 3.8 million

July 14 BV Holding AG : * Says H1 2014 net income CHF 3.8 million versus CHF 1.2 million year ago * Further company coverage
