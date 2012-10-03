版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places BWAY's ratings under review for possible downgrade

Oct 3 BWAY Parent Company Inc : * Moody's places bway's ratings under review for possible downgrade * Rpt-moody's places bway's ratings under review for possible downgrade

