New Issue-BWAY Parent Co sells $335 mln in notes

Oct 24BWAY Parent Company, Inc. on Wednesday sold $335 million of senior PIK toggle notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was decreased from the originally planned $375 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BWAY PARENT COMPANY AMT $335 MLN COUPON 9.5 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/05/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS