Frisbee heiress divorce case property sale revived-source

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 2 The sale of a major London
office development, central to a divorce case involving the
heiress to the Frisbee toy fortune, has been revived after
falling through late last year, a source close to the situation
told Reuters.
A deal to sell a 50 percent stake in the Broadgate West
office scheme in the City financial district to Canadian
investor Brookfield valuing it at about 300 million
pounds ($476 million) collapsed in November after the firm
failed to finalise a price with seller Peter Marano.
Marano, a former leasing director for London's Canary Wharf
financial district, is now in early talks about a 250 million
pounds-plus deal for the first two of the scheme's three phases
with U.S. property giant Hines, the source said.
Hines is undertaking a major expansion drive in central
London after developing the Cannon Place office scheme in the
financial district and a joint deal with the South Korean
sovereign wealth fund for a block near the Bank of England in
December. It had previously looked at buying Broadgate West.
Hines and Marano were not immediately available for comment.
Marano separated from his former wife Elena Bowes in 2007.
She is the daughter of John Bowes, who sold the company that
produced toys including the Frisbee and the Hula Hoop to Mattel
for a reported 210 million pounds in 1994.
At the time of their separation in 2007, Marano had equity
in his London properties valued at a reported 88 million pounds.
By the time the divorce was finalised two years later the market
had collapsed due to the financial crisis and the judge ordered
Elena Bowes to pay Marano five million pounds to cover his
negative equity as part of an equal split.
Marano will use any proceeds from the sale to fund the
development of the third and final stage of the development, the
source said.
Broadgate West is one of a series of high-profile City
office properties that came to market in the autumn months as
their owners looked to capitalise on prices that rose 34 percent
between June 2009 and September 2011, fuelled by demand from
cash-rich overseas investors looking for a safe investment.