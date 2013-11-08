版本:
Gaming group bwin.party granted New Jersey online licence

LONDON Nov 8 Online gaming group bwin.party Digital Entertainment has been given permission to start offering gambling in New Jersey, the third and most lucrative U.S. state to allow internet betting.

The company, which applied for a licence in July, said on Friday that it has been awarded a transactional waiver by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement pending the granting of a full licence.
