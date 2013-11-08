Gaming group bwin.party granted New Jersey online licence

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
LONDON Nov 8 Online gaming group bwin.party Digital Entertainment has been given permission to start offering gambling in New Jersey, the third and most lucrative U.S. state to allow internet betting.
The company, which applied for a licence in July, said on Friday that it has been awarded a transactional waiver by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement pending the granting of a full licence.
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,