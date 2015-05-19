Gambling firm GVC teams up with Canada's Amaya for Bwin.Party bid

May 19 Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc
said its bid to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital
Entertainment Plc would jointly be financed by Canada's
Amaya Inc.
There was no certainty on Tuesday that Bwin would accept the
GVC bid, as a day earlier 888 Holdings Plc offered to
buy Bwin, without disclosing the value of the bid.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that GVC's joint bid with
Amaya, which owns online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt
Poker, would be valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) and
would consist of cash and GVC shares
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)