Bwin.Party to reach conclusion over bid proposals in coming weeks

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 21 London-listed online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc said it expects to reach a conclusion in the coming weeks on the bid proposals it received from various third parties.
The company, which has been in sale talks since last year, said it was assessing the proposals along with its advisers and that its total revenue slipped 6 percent to 155.3 million euro in the first-quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier.
Smaller peer 888 Holdings Plc and GVC Holdings Plc along with Canada's Amaya Inc have submitted cash and stock bids for Bwin. Neither party disclosed the value of the bid. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.