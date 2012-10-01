版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Bwin.party sells B2B online poker business to Amaya

LONDON Oct 1 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC : * Sale of ongame to amaya gaming group inc * sale of ongame, a leading b2b online poker network to amaya gaming for up to E25.0 million

