BYD Q3 net down sharply on weak car sales, poor solar business

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Oct 29 BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, posted a 94 percent fall in third quarter net profit due to weak car sales and its money-losing solar energy business
During the September quarter, the company made a net profit of 4.6 million yuan ($736,100) versus 77.4 million yuan in the same period a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.