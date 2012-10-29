BYD Q3 net down sharply on weak car sales, poor solar business

BEIJING/SHANGHAI Oct 29 BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, posted a 94 percent fall in third quarter net profit due to weak car sales and its money-losing solar energy business

During the September quarter, the company made a net profit of 4.6 million yuan ($736,100) versus 77.4 million yuan in the same period a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing.