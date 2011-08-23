BYD says auto sales may improve in H2 on new models

HONG KONG Aug 23 BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese auto and battery maker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Tuesday that auto sales may improve in the second half with launch of new models.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu told reporters that uncertainties reamined, but he was confident that auto sales in second half year would be higher than the first half, adding that the company had no plan to cut selling prices. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)