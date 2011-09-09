BYD sees decline in capex through 2012

SHENZHEN, Sept 9 BYD Co Ltd , a Warren Buffett-backed Chinese battery and car maker, said on Friday that capital expenditure would reach 8-9 billion yuan this year and 5-6 billion yuan in 2012 versus more than 10 billion yuan last year.

The company's capex would be lower as vehicle capacity reached almost 900,000 this year, Chairman Wang Chuanfu said at a shareholder meeting in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen-based company is seeking shareholder approval for a proposed domestic corporate bond issue to raise up to 6 billion yuan ($938.4 million) to cut debt and supplement working capital.

Weak auto and handset sales knocked the company's first-half net profit down 89 percent to 275 million yuan. It sold a total of 220,131 vehicles in the first six months, down 23.37 percent.($1 = 6.394 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)