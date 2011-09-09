BYD sees decline in capex through 2012

SHENZHEN, Sept 9 BYD Co Ltd , a Warren
Buffett-backed Chinese battery and car maker, said on Friday
that capital expenditure would reach 8-9 billion yuan this year
and 5-6 billion yuan in 2012 versus more than 10 billion yuan
last year.
The company's capex would be lower as vehicle capacity
reached almost 900,000 this year, Chairman Wang Chuanfu said at
a shareholder meeting in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
The Shenzhen-based company is seeking shareholder approval
for a proposed domestic corporate bond issue to raise up to 6
billion yuan ($938.4 million) to cut debt and supplement working
capital.
Weak auto and handset sales knocked the company's first-half
net profit down 89 percent to 275 million yuan. It sold a total
of 220,131 vehicles in the first six months, down 23.37
percent.($1 = 6.394 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by
Chris Lewis)