China's BYD transfers stake in membrane firm

SHANGHAI Nov 18 Electric vehicle maker
BYD Co Ltd said on Friday its Hong Kong
subsidiary will transfer a 33.4 percent stake in Foshan Jin hui
Hi-tech Photoelectric Material Co to 100 Industrial Co for 496
million yuan ($78.1 million).
The firm said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange
that transferring the stake in Foshan Jin Hui, which
manufactures membranes, will help BYD focus on its core business
strengths.
Foshan Jin hui was a joint venture set up by U.S.
billionaire Warren Buffett-backed BYD and Foshan Plastics Group.
($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan)
