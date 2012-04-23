AUTOSHOW-BYD debuts 2nd generation of plug-in cars

BEIJING, April 23 BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, debuted of its new generation plug-in sedan on Monday and said its was likely to go on sale by the end of this year or early in 2013.

The successor to BYD's F3DM (dual mode), which can be powered by either by gasoline or electricity, would sell for about 200,000 yuan ($31,700), Paul Lin, business director of BYD Europe B.V. told Reuters on the sidelines of the Beijing auto show, which opened to media on Monday.

BYD launched its first green push in late 2008 by launching the F3DM, which is now priced at 168,900 yuan, and has since sold about 1,500 of the cars. Chinese government subsidies for hybrid cars are up to 80,000 yuan each, Lin said.

China has set up an ambitious goal of putting 500,000 hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads by the end of 2015, rising to more than 5 million by 2020.

High battery prices, a dearth of charging stations and concerns about their safety have kept consumers on the sidelines. Last year, only 8,159 of the new energy vehicles were sold across the entire country, according to industry data.

Wang Chuanfu, chairman of BYD, said the new generation of dual mode cars would be named "Qin" in Chinese, taking its name from the Qin dynasty, the first centralized and unified dynasty in Chinese history.

"The Qin's power efficiency has been increased by 7 percent over the first generation, with the battery weighing half that of the F3DM, and the battery capacity reduced from 16 kwh (kilowatt hour) to 10kwh," he told reporters at the auto show.

Competing with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd and Chery Automobile among others, BYD is also upgrading its F3 sedan, China's best selling car in 2009 and 2010. The new version, F3 Plus, will hit the market in the second half of the year, Wang said.

BYD is also selling an all-electric car model, the e6, in China's Shenzhen and Hangzhou and the electric bus eBus-12 in several Chinese cities.

The homegrown battery and car maker is betting on new car models to boost sales after it was badly hit by competition and the end of tax incentives for small cars in China, the world's largest auto market.

Poor performance of its solar business added pressure to the company, which had warned of a 65-95 percent drop in first-quarter net profit.

However, BYD earlier forecast its 2012 car sales would grow more than 10 percent and expected a recovery in its troubled solar business. It sold 437,000 cars last year, down 13 percent from 2010.

Shares of BYD lost about 60 percent of their market value last year but rebounded 27 percent on hopes that the firm would benefit from the Chinese government's push on green car technology.