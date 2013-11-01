BYD calls US labor accusations "misinformation"

HONG KONG Nov 1 Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker BYD Co Ltd said a workers' rights group in the United States was spreading "misinformation" about working conditions at the company's California plant.

The advocacy group Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy had said that the carmaker had failed to pay workers the required minimum wage and accused it of other violations. The company was fined $100,000 after California authorities investigated the charges, according to a recent New York Times report.

BYD said in a statement it was working with the state's Labor Commissioner's office to resolve the issues.

"Questions have been raised about the wages paid to a few technology experts who are visiting here temporarily from BYD's parent company in China to train our American workforce and to assist with the transition from overseas of our state-of-the-art design, but the information being disseminated is incomplete," BYD said in its statement.

"We have reached out to the California Labor Commissioner's office to address these issues and hope to reach a conciliatory and satisfactory resolution."

California officials could not be reached for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

BYD is in the process of manufacturing green technology buses in California. Shares of BYD were up 0.5 percent in Hong Kong trade on Friday, beating a flat overall market.