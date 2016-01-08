REFILE-Chinese automaker BYD boosts 2015 profit estimate on clean car demand

(Corrects lead paragraph to say BYD made the announcement late on Thursday, not on Friday)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING Jan 8 BYD Co , a Chinese automaker backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, said late on Thursday that it had revised up its 2015 profit estimate due to strong demand for its electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Shenzhen-based automaker now expects net profit attributable to shareholders to climb between 518 percent and 557 percent, compared with an earlier forecast of 435 percent to 481 percent, according to a statement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

BYD said that even though it is producing vehicles at full capacity, it cannot meet demand, adding that it had received "a mountain of orders" for its K9 electric buses and E6 cars.

In the third quarter of last year, BYD defied China's economic slowdown, doubling quarterly net profit excluding special items on the popularity of its eco-friendly vehicle sales. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)