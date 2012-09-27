Buffett-backed BYD says vice president resigns amid restructuring

UPDATE 1-Resurgent U.S. stock fund inflows show return of 'Trump trade'
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Investors boosted their bets on
U.S.-based equity funds in the latest week and helped extend
market gains since the presidential election, Lipper data showed
on Thursday.
Stock funds based in the United States attracted nearly
$11.5 billion during the week ended Feb. 15, including $8.9
billion into funds invested domestically, the data showed.