China's BYD predicts 5-fold jump in H1 profit on green-car boom

BEIJING, April 28 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd
, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, forecast on Thursday a five-fold jump in
first-half net profit, citing strong demand for its electric and
plug-in hybrid vehicles.
The Shenzhen-based company forecast a 382 percent to 425
percent rise in net profit for the first half to 2.25 billion to
2.45 billion yuan ($347.29 million-$378.16 million), according
to stock exchange filings.
For the first quarter, BYD reported 851 million yuan
($131.35 million) in profit, a seven-fold increase year-on-year
and in line with its forecast last month of a 495 percent to 644
percent rise.
The automaker reported a similarly large rise for 2015
full-year net profit last month as overall new-energy vehicle
sales in China more than quadrupled thanks to aggressive
government policies including subsidies, tax incentives and more
leeway in awarding license plates for green cars.
That surge has carried through to this year with sales of
electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles doubling in the first
quarter.
The auto division of BYD, which is also a major producer of
batteries for personal electronics, focuses on making electric
and hybrid vehicles such as its best-selling Qin plug-in hybrid
sedan.
The government sees such vehicles as the domestic auto
industry's best shot at closing a competitive gap with more
experienced global rivals and as a method to curb
pollution.
Buffett's company owns 9.1 percent of BYD.
($1 = 6.4788 Chinese yuan renminbi)
