Chinese automaker BYD forecasts up to 84 pct profit rise for 2016

BEIJING Oct 30 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd
, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, on Sunday said 2016 full-year profit was
likely to rise as much as 84.17 percent, as rapid growth of the
green car market eases.
The Shenzhen-based manufacturer, which has invested heavily
in making electric and hybrid petrol-electric vehicles, forecast
a 77.09 percent to 84.17 percent increase in net profit for the
year, at 5.0 billion yuan ($737.90 million) to 5.2 billion yuan.
For the first nine months of 2016, BYD reported 3.66 billion
yuan in profit, an 86.82 percent increase year-on-year. That
compared with the automaker's forecast in August of 83 percent
to 91 percent for the period.
BYD reported triple-digit profit growth for the previous
four quarters. But its earnings expansion in the first nine
months of 2016 slipped below 100 percent as the overall market
for green-energy vehicles moderates after government support
helped it quadruple last year.
Overall sales of electric and plug-in hybrids in China
totalled 289,000 vehicles in January-September, according to
China's automakers association, far from its target of 700,000
vehicles for 2016. An association official said Friday that
sales were now likely to miss that target.
Analysts said China may struggle to meet that target
following the revelation that dozens of companies had been
cheating the subsidy system.
