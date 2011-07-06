BYD says June car sales down 8 pct year on year

HONG KONG, JulY 6 Chinese car maker BYD Co Ltd , backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Wednesday that it sold 32,515 cars in June, down 8 percent from the same month last year.

The June sales were lower than 41,051 units sold in May and 35,400 sold in June last year, the company said in an email.

BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 3.2 percent before the sales data was released, underperforming a 1 percent drop by the main Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)