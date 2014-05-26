Shares of Buffett-backed BYD fall 5 pct after $551 mln share sale plan

HONG KONG May 26 Shares of Chinese carmaker BYD
Co Ltd fell 5 percent in Hong Kong early on
Monday after the company backed by investor Warren Buffett
launched a new share issue seeking to raise up to $550 million.
In early trading the stock was changing hands at HK$39.10,
while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was 0.4 percent
higher.
BYD said on Friday it would place 121.9 million new H-shares
at HK$35 apiece, raising up to HK$4.27 billion ($551 million)
for general working capital and fund business development.
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)