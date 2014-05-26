Shares of Buffett-backed BYD fall 5 pct after $551 mln share sale plan

HONG KONG May 26 Shares of Chinese carmaker BYD Co Ltd fell 5 percent in Hong Kong early on Monday after the company backed by investor Warren Buffett launched a new share issue seeking to raise up to $550 million.

In early trading the stock was changing hands at HK$39.10, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was 0.4 percent higher.

BYD said on Friday it would place 121.9 million new H-shares at HK$35 apiece, raising up to HK$4.27 billion ($551 million) for general working capital and fund business development.

($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)