China's BYD plans to sell passenger cars in U.S. in 2-3 years -exec

BEIJING Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd
plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in
about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it
races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American
drivers.
BYD, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, specializes in electric and plug-in petrol-electric
hybrid vehicles. At present, its U.S. presence is limited to
producing buses and selling fleet vehicles such as taxis.
Li Yunfei, BYD's deputy general manager for branding and
public relations, said its passenger car plan was not fixed as
entering the U.S. was a complicated process.
"It could be adjusted," Li said at an event in Beijing. "Now
we can only say roughly 2 to 3 years."
China's government has used a raft of policies, including
billions of dollars in subsidies, to spur a boom in electric and
plug-in hybrid sales since 2015. The U.S., meanwhile, has
lagged.
BYD has had false starts in the U.S., with Chairman Wang
Chuanfu previously saying the automaker would begin selling in
the U.S. in 2010. Other Chinese peers have also encountered
delays in entering the market.
GAC Motor, a subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
, displayed three models at the Detroit Auto Show
earlier this month, stating it would enter the U.S. by 2019
instead of a previous goal of 2017.
A GAC Motor spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the delay.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)