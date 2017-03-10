版本:
CA Inc to pay $45 mln to resolve false claims allegations -US Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, March 10 Information technology firm CA Inc has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve allegations it made false statements and claims involving a U.S. government contract, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The agreement resolves claims that New York-based CA provided false information to the General Services Administration about discounts it gave commercial customers for its software licenses and maintenance services, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
