CORRECTED-BMC Software explores merger with CA -source

(Corrects year of Dell deal to 2013 from 2014 in second
paragraph)
By Liana B. Baker
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has
contacted banks about putting together a financing package for
an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc
, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The deal would combine two of the largest U.S. providers of
information technology management software and would be the
biggest leveraged buyout since Dell's $24.4 billion take-private
transaction in 2013.
BMC's bid for CA, which has a market capitalization of more
than $13 billion, would require a large financing package and
equity financing from BMC's private equity owners, Bain Capital
and Golden Gate Capital, the source said on Tuesday.
The source cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not
to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. CA
and BMC could not immediately be reached for comment. Bain
Capital and Golden Gate declined to comment.
CA shares rose 14.8 percent to $36.24 in after-hours trading
after Bloomberg News reported that BMC and CA are in
early-stage talks about a potential merger.
CA, formerly known as Computer Associates, has its roots in
providing mainframe computers used by large institutions like
banks. It has been trying to shift its business to the cloud,
and announced in March that it was acquiring application
security firm Veracode for $614 million.
BMC, which provides software that helps corporations
organize their tech support functions, was taken private for
$6.9 billion in 2013 by Golden Gate and Bain Capital, after
pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Leslie Adler)