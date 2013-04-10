RLPC-Bridgepoint seeks dividend with CABB debt deal -bankers

LONDON, April 10 Private equity firm Bridgepoint announced it wants to raise additional debt for its German chemicals maker CABB and banking sources said on Wednesday this would be used partly to fund a dividend payment.

Bridgepoint acquired CABB in 2011, backed by 235 million euros ($307 million) of debt and raised an additional 110 million euros in loans shortly afterwards to back CABB's acquisition of Finnish chemicals firm Kemfine Group from 3i , according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Bridgepoint is now looking to raise around 100 million euros of extra debt to be used to fund a dividend payment and for capital spending, bankers said.

Bridgepoint declined to comment on the size of the new loan or its use of the proceeds.

Dividend recapitalisations - in which more debt is added to existing borrowings and a dividend taken from it - are gaining prominence in Europe's leveraged loan market.

European loan investors have traditionally frowned on dividend recaps and they generally appeared only in bull markets. But they have re-emerged this year as a lack of mergers and acquisitions activity has prompted sponsors and investors to seek alternative ways to get value out of assets.

In the first quarter of 2013, UK pet-shop chain Pets at Home and Spanish metal packaging firm Mivisa both conducted dividend recaps and British payment processing company WorldPay is undertaking one.

CABB's new financing is being coordinated by Commerzbank, DZ Bank, ING and Societe Generale and a lender presentation will take place in Frankfurt next week when further details will emerge, Bridgepoint said in its statement.

CABB has been a strong performer and managed to deleverage to 2.5 times at the end of 2012 from 3.8 times in August 2011, the statement said. The new debt will take the company's leverage to around 4.5 times, one of the bankers added.

"CABB is a solid credit and well liked. It has performed very well so Bridgepoint should be able to get approval from lenders for the dividend without problems," a banker said.

Headquartered near Frankfurt, CABB makes chemicals used in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. With over 980 employees, CABB operates manufacturing sites in Germany, Switzerland, Finland and India and has sales offices in Britain, China, Argentina and North America. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Editing by Anthony Barker)