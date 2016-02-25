Australia's Cabcharge says H1 profit slump as Uber overtakes

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
SYDNEY Feb 26 Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's monopoly taxi booking company, said first half net profit slumped by more than a fifth as it lost business to ride sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
Net profit was A$24.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$31.2 million in the previous first half.
Revenue fell 11.8 percent to A$88.6 million, which the company said was the result of new price controls limiting the commission it is allowed to charge. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S