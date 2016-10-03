版本:
Cabela's to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 bln

Oct 3 U.S. fishing and hunting equipment store chain Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by rival Bass Pro Shops in a deal valued at $5.5 billion.

The offer of $65.50 per share is a 19.2 percent premium to Cabela's Friday close.

Reuters had reported on Sunday that a consortium of Bass Pro Shops, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Capital One Financial Corp was in the lead to buy the company. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

