Cabela's says exploring strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
* Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
Dec 2 U.S. hunting and fishing store chain Cabela's Inc said it was exploring strategic alternatives.
The company has not set a time for completion of the process and said it could not assure that the move could result in a sale.
Cabela's said it is working with Guggenheim Securities LLC as its financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP and Koley Jessen PC as legal counsel to assist in the strategic review. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.