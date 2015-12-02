Cabela's says exploring strategic alternatives

Dec 2 U.S. hunting and fishing store chain Cabela's Inc said it was exploring strategic alternatives.

The company has not set a time for completion of the process and said it could not assure that the move could result in a sale.

Cabela's said it is working with Guggenheim Securities LLC as its financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP and Koley Jessen PC as legal counsel to assist in the strategic review. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)