Cable & Wireless Comms to buy Columbus Intl for $1.85 bln

LONDON Nov 6 Cable & Wireless Communications said it had agreed to buy Columbus Intl, a privately-owned fibre-based telecoms provider in the Caribbean, Central America and Andean region, for $1.85 billion.

C&W, which said the deal would extend its presence in the region, said it would place new shares of nearly 10 percent of its capital to help fund the deal.

Phil Bentley, C&W's chief executive, said the deal would deliver a step change in growth and returns.

"Together, we will create the best-in-class quad-play offering in the region, delivered on a superior mobile, fibre and subsea network," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
