UPDATE 1-Cable & Wireless Comms to buy Columbus Intl for $1.85 bln

LONDON Nov 6 Cable & Wireless Communications
said it would buy Columbus Intl, a privately-owned
fibre-based telecoms provider in the Caribbean, Central America
and Andean region, for $1.85 billion to boost its mobile, fixed
line, broadband and TV offer.
C&W, which said the agreed deal would extend its presence in
the region, said it would place new shares of nearly 10 percent
of its capital to help buy the company, which is backed by cable
TV billionaire John Malone.
Phil Bentley, C&W's chief executive, said buying Colombus
would deliver a step change in growth and returns.
"Together, we will create the best-in-class quad-play
offering in the region, delivered on a superior mobile, fibre
and subsea network," he said.
Colombus, which has about 700,000 residential customers,
provide triple-play cable TV, telephony and broadband over its
own fibre optic network in the Caribbean.
It also provides backhaul connectivity to 42 countries in
the region, as well as capacity and IT services, corporate data
solutions and data centre services.
Separately on Thursday, C&W said its first-half revenue rose
1 percent to $848 million and its core earnings rose 5 percent
to $277 million.
The company, which has operations in Panama and the
Caribbean, said it was seeing strong demand for data, and it
expected its growth to accelerate in the second half.
