2015年 10月 22日

Cable & Wireless Communications in talks with Liberty Global

Oct 22 Telecoms group Cable & Wireless Communications Plc said it was in talks with Liberty Global Plc about a possible cash-and-share offer for the company.

Cable & Wireless, which is active in the Caribbean and Latin America, said there could be no certainty that any firm offer would be made. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)

