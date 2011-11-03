UPDATE 2-C&W Comms sees smartphone use boosting growth

* H1 net profit $163 mln vs $146 mln forecast

* Says on track to meet full-year expectations

* Says Caribbean business performance stabilises

* Shares up 15 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, share price)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Nov 3 Cable and Wireless Communications's half-year profit beat consensus and the telecoms firm said it was confident of meeting full-year expectations as it forecast strong future growth from rising smartphone penetration across its markets.

The group, which traces its history back to British cable companies founded in the 1860s and trades in countries from Panama to the Maldives, reported strong growth in its Macau division and said its key Caribbean business had stabilised.

"The business mix is changing and it's changing in what appears to be a positive way. We've got some growth areas that are very strong. Mobile data and social telecoms, both of those have grown rapidly," Chief executive Tony Rice said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Sales of iPhones have soared on rising visitor numbers to Macau, the only place in China where casino gambling is legal, where the company not only sells phones and supplies mobile data facilities but also provides telecoms services to casinos and hotels.

In Panama, growing government appetite for social telecom projects which involve C&W Communications providing security systems, surveillance and diagnostic image transfer services for hospitals, also helped boost sales, the company said.

Shares in C&W Communications jumped 15 percent to 42 pence at 1030 GMT, topping Britain's midcap leaders board, and reaching their highest level for five months.

NEGATIVE SENTIMENT

The group's net profit before exceptional items rose 9 percent to $163 million in the first six months of the year compared with a forecast of $146 million from a company-supplied poll of 16 analysts, on revenue up 24 percent at $1.4 billion.

"Sentiment's been quite negative going into these results and there's been some concern that perhaps they might miss but obviously where they've come in ahead, it's obviously been taken well," said Execution Noble analyst Nick Brown.

Some other analysts cautioned that the company still had work to do to increase its free cash flow to be able to cover its dividend payments, its stated intention at the time of its split from the rest of the Cable and Wireless group in 2010.

"Good headlines, still a poor story," said Evolution analyst Steve Malcolm, highlighting rising debt and "a dogmatic commitment to a chronically uncovered dividend" as negatives.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.67 cents per share, in line with what it paid last year, and that shareholders should expect to receive 8 cents per share for the full year 2011.

Rice confirmed that the company's ambition remained to be able to cover its dividend out of its cash flow by the financial year 2012-13, but he would not be drawn on whether the company was definitely in a position to achieve this.

"It's too early to judge how next year will pan our but we are making good progress to the milestones we laid out," he said.

C&W Communications also said its restructuring plan for Bahamas Telecommunications, a business it acquired in April, was ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Rhys Jones and Helen Massy-Beresford)