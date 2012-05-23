Sports TV rights costs likely to keep rising-execs

BOSTON May 23 The cost of much coveted
television rights for top sports programming will continue to
rise, a panel of top U.S. TV sports executives predicted on
Wednesday.
"We will make a bet that the value of sports rights will
continue to appreciate," said John Skipper, president of ESPN.
"Sports rights are going up because the value of sports
rights are going up it's not some free-floating abstract."
Skipper was speaking on a panel at the Cable Industry show.
"Sports rights are the purest example of supply and demand
that there can be in the economy," said David Hill, president of
Fox Sports, which is owned by News Corp.
All the executives said they have seen great rewards with
rising advertising dollars as marketers seek to get their brands
in front of young men.
In a TV market that has faced uncertainty because of changes
in the business as more viewers watch their shows hours later on
digital video recorders, executives said the value of live
programming has grown strongly.
"It will be in a very short amount of time the last home of
appointment viewing on television, you have to watch sports
live," Turner Sports chief David Levy. "No one watches the Super
Bowl on Monday."
The rising cost of sports programming has been blamed for
the wider inflation in cable fees paid by consumers.
ESPN, which is owned by Walt Disney Co, is by far
the highest paid network in any cable package, collecting an
estimated $5 per home, per month on average according to
research firm SNL Kagan.
Panelists at the cable show, which included National
Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern, argued that the
value that sports brings to their pay-TV distributors could
justify the reason deals continue to be done for higher and
higher prices.
"If you want to want to engage the world in a single
conversation, sports is the place, Olympics, baseball,
basketball," said Stern.