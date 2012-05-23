Netflix says not behind Nickelodeon ratings fall

* Netflix helped add 1 mln new viewers for "Mad Men" season
5 - exec
* Netflix deal behind 20-30 pct bump in viewership - AMC CEO
By Yinka Adegoke
BOSTON, May 23 Netflix Inc isn't
responsible for a ratings dip at Viacom Inc's
Nickelodeon children's network, and is unlikely to lure viewers
away from its cable TV partners, said the programming chief at
the streaming and DVD rental company.
Some analysts have cited Viacom's decision to license
hundreds of hours of some of its popular children's shows to
Netflix as a reason for a surprise dip in its ratings in recent
quarters. Viacom has disputed that claim, and Netflix Chief
Content Officer Ted Sarandos backed its partner on Wednesday.
Sarandos said Netflix's programming strategy was focused on
high engagement with its customers by allowing them to
personalize their choice of favorite shows. This makes it
unlikely that any one show would get watched very broadly, he
noted.
"People's taste are so diverse that no specific program or
network has such high viewing concentration that you'd see that
cause and effect on ratings," Sarandos said on a panel at the
National Cable & Telecommunications Association's annual Cable
Show in Boston.
Netflix has been at the heart of much controversy in the
cable industry in the last year.
Netflix is pitched as a friend of the business since it
spends hundreds of millions of dollars on library content from
programmers. But traditional pay-TV providers also see it as a
threat, since consumers could drop their $80 a month cable
packages in favor of the $8 video package of library content
that Netflix offers.
However, industry data show that cable subscriber numbers
have been at worst marginally down to flat mainly due to a tough
U.S. economic environment over the last year.
Netflix argues that it has little impact on the ratings of
cable networks from which it licenses shows. But proprietary
research on TV set-top box data by Bernstein Research a few
weeks ago seemed to show a strong correlation between
Nickelodeon ratings declines in homes and Netflix.
Children's programming is thought to be especially
vulnerable as it can be watched over and over, taking away from
time watching live television.
NETFLIX HELPS RATINGS
Netflix argues that it can be used to help promote current
TV shows if programmers license it older episodes. With more
than 22 million subscribers, Sarandos said Netflix has had an
impact on TV shows like AMC Networks' popular 'Mad Men' series.
"In the gap between season 4 and season 5 we brought maybe a
million new viewers to AMC for the new season of 'Mad Men',"
said Sarandos.
"People had four years to watch this show and didn't; then
we gave them the opportunity to watch the show in a well-priced
and well-distributed model. In that way we're quite additive."
AMC has been criticized by satellite TV operator DISH
Network Corp for putting its shows on Netflix, in the
middle of a negotiation over carriage fees. DISH Chairman
Charlie Ergen said the availability of the shows on Netflix
reduced the need to carry AMC for his subscribers.
In an interview at the Cable Show, AMC Chief Executive Josh
Sapan said his company had thought long and hard before signing
the Netflix deal, which he believed had bumped up viewing
numbers by 20 to 30 percent, citing early internal AMC
estimates.
"It's improved the viability of what we sell to cable
operators because of the extra exposure it had gained, making
cable TV even more important," said Sapan.
Another complaint by the cable industry is the heavy use of
its broadband networks by Netflix subscribers.
Cox Communications President Pat Esser, who was
also on the panel, said 40 percent of his company's broadband
users used Netflix streaming service in March.
Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings complained in April
that Comcast Corp was favoring its own Web TV services
over others.
Comcast last week announced a trial in which it would charge
customers by usage rather than a flat fee for Internet
connection. The move was supported by Federal Communication
Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski this week.