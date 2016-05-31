Argentina's Cablevision mandates on new US dollar bond

NEW YORK, May 31 (IFR) - Argentina's Cablevision SA has
mandated Deutsche Bank, Itau and JP Morgan on an up to US$500m
international bond sale, according to a local filing.
Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the new notes on
Monday, said the rating is contstrained by Argentina's changing
regulatory environment and the amount of sector competition.
The rating agency also said that the company suffers from
mismatches between local currency cash flows and a debt load
that is mostly denominated in foreign currency.
"The B3 rating is principally supported by Cablevision's
position as the major player in the local media industry," it
said.
Proceeds are slated to refinance existing debt and for
general corporate purposes, Moody's said. The pay TV and
internet service provider is majority owned by media
conglomerate Grupo Clarin.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)