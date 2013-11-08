BRIEF-Cablevision cfo says adjusted operating cash flow in the fourth quarter will be roughly flat to slightly above a year ago

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after U.S. strikes on Syria

(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,