公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 8日 星期五 23:47 BJT

BRIEF-Cablevision cfo says adjusted operating cash flow in the fourth quarter will be roughly flat to slightly above a year ago

Nov 8 Cablevision

* Cfo says adjusted operating cash flow in the fourth quarter will be roughly flat to slightly above the comparable 2012 aocf results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
