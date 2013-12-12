UPDATE 1-Aereo says Supreme Court should take up copyright case

By Dan Levine
Dec 12 Online television venture Aereo wants the
U.S. Supreme Court to review a closely watched copyright lawsuit
brought by broadcasting networks that want to shut down the
Internet TV startup, which is backed by Barry Diller.
In legal papers filed on Thursday, Aereo said that, even
though it won favorable rulings in the lower courts, the Supreme
Court should still hear the case and affirm those findings.
Aereo's announcement came on the same day that Cablevision
Systems Corp said the legal theory advanced by
broadcasters to the high court would spell trouble for
cloud-based content services and threaten Cablevision's ability
to offer DVR recording to its customers.
Broadcasters, including Walt Disney Co's ABC and
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal claim Aereo's streaming
service violates copyrights. Aereo does not pay licensing fees
to the broadcasters, while pay-TV operators, such as Cablevision
and Comcast, shell out billions in retransmission consent fees.
The television industry is closely watching the case to see
whether it could disrupt the traditional TV model. The industry
sees Aereo and similar services as a threat to its ability to
control subscription fees and generate advertising income, its
two main sources of revenue.
Representatives for Comcast, CBS Corp and
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc declined to comment.
Representatives for Walt Disney Co could not immediately
comment.
Earlier this year, a federal appeals court in New York
refused to shut down Aereo and broadcasters appealed to the U.S.
Supreme Court. The high court has not yet said whether it will
hear the case.
Aereo subscribers can stream live broadcasts of TV channels
on mobile devices using miniature antennas, each assigned to one
subscriber. The service was launched in March 2012 in the New
York area at a cost to subscribers of $12 per month. The company
has since expanded to about 10 cities and plans to enter several
more next year.
On Thursday, Aereo filed a legal brief that said the
broadcasters, "have signaled their intention to wage a war of
attrition by re-litigating this issue in every market to which
Aereo expands its business."
Aereo said the Supreme Court should affirm the principle
that, once broadcasters have transmitted content, "consumers
have a right to receive and to view that programming using an
antenna and to copy that programming for their personal use."
Like the broadcasters, Cablevision thinks the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals should have ruled against Aereo.
However, in a white paper released on Thursday, Cablevision
argued that the broadcasters were asking the U.S. Supreme Court
to go much further and undo the legal underpinnings of
cloud-based content services.
Cloud-based computing refers to services that are offered
remotely via the Internet.
Under U.S. law, copyright owners have the exclusive right to
publicly perform their work. Broadcasters argue that Aereo's
transmissions of television programs while the programs are
airing is a public performance of copyrighted works.
According to Cablevision, broadcasters are overreaching in
arguing that downloaded content should be considered public
performances akin to contemporaneous live streaming. That would
impose vast new liability on Cablevision's DVR service.
"Their approach poses a fundamental threat to cloud
technologies," Cablevision said. "And it would also upset the
settled distinction between downloading and streaming."
The case in the U.S. Supreme Court is American Broadcasting
Companies Inc et al. vs. Aereo Inc., 13-461.