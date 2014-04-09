Kristin Dolan promoted to Cablevision chief operating officer

April 9 Kristin Dolan, a Cablevision
executive who is also married to Chief Executive Officer James
Dolan, will become chief operating officer, the cable TV
provider said on Wednesday.
The company added that James Dolan will hand his title as
president to veteran company executive Brian Sweeney, while
Dolan will remain CEO.
Kristin Dolan previously served as president of Optimum
Services and has been at the company for 24 years. She and James
Dolan announced a trial separation last year, although they are
still married.
The company declined to comment on the Dolans' personal
relationship.
Sweeney, 49, will be promoted from his current post of senior
executive vice president, strategy and chief of staff. He has
held many roles at the company over the past 20 years.
Cablevision has not had a chief operating officer since Tom
Rutledge left in 2011. He later became chief executive of
Charter Communications.
Both Kristin Dolan and Sweeney are on Cablevision's board of
directors.
In February, Cablevision said it lost fewer video
subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter and said the
company expects growth in cash flow in 2014.
Cablevision, with about 3 million subscribers has a foothold
in markets such as Long Island in New York and New Jersey.
Shares closed 4 cents lower by 0.22 percent at $17.40 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by David Gregorio)