Cablevision attractive takeover candidate -Barron's

Nov 6 The sharp declines this year in shares of Cablevision Systems CVC.N are "overdone" considering the company's strengths and potential attractiveness to larger cable television businesses, Barron's said in its latest edition.

The financial weekly said Cablevision shares have fallen 36 percent this year, to the $15 range, due largely to fattening revenue growth.

But the company, which serves the New York metropolitan area, could fetch $30 per share if it were to be acquired by a rival operator such as Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) or Time Warner Cable TWC.N, Barron's said in its Nov 7 edition.

"Investors don't need a takeover to do well with Cablevision," the report said, adding that its strong cash flow should support its 4 percent dividend and future share buybacks. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; editing by Gunna Dickson)