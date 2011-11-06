Cablevision attractive takeover candidate -Barron's

BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
Nov 6 The sharp declines this year in shares of Cablevision Systems CVC.N are "overdone" considering the company's strengths and potential attractiveness to larger cable television businesses, Barron's said in its latest edition.
The financial weekly said Cablevision shares have fallen 36 percent this year, to the $15 range, due largely to fattening revenue growth.
But the company, which serves the New York metropolitan area, could fetch $30 per share if it were to be acquired by a rival operator such as Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) or Time Warner Cable TWC.N, Barron's said in its Nov 7 edition.
"Investors don't need a takeover to do well with Cablevision," the report said, adding that its strong cash flow should support its 4 percent dividend and future share buybacks. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; editing by Gunna Dickson)
* Badger Meter declares regular quarterly dividend and appoints Todd Adams and Glen Tellock to Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.