Altice confirms to buy Cablevision in deal worth $17.7 billion

PARIS, Sept 17 French telecoms tycoon Patrick
Drahi's Altice is to buy U.S. cable TV operator
Cablevision Systems Corp for an enterprise value of
$17.7 billion, the two companies confirmed on Thursday.
Altice will pay $34.90 in cash for each Cablevision share,
the companies said in a statement, a 22 percent premium on
Wednesday's closing price and confirming a earlier reports.
Cablevision's stock jumped in July on reports Drahi was
interested. Cablevision shares closed at $28.54 on Wednesday.
"The acquisition of Cablevision represents Altice's next
step in the U.S. market following the announced acquisition of
Suddenlink earlier this year," Altice said in a statement.
"Together both operators represent the fourth-largest cable
operation in the U.S. market."
The transaction is to be financed with $14.5 billion of new
and existing debt at Cablevision, cash on hand at Cablevision
and $3.3 billion of cash from Altice.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus)